What do you get when you cross a Donut with an energy drink?

THERE'S a new drink hybrid doughnut in town - it's not your usual sugary chocolatey, caramelly treat, but by the looks of it, it will still have nutritionists cringing.

The "first Australian donut and Guarana fusion" has hit our stores.

Donut King Lismore Square has announced a joint venture with V Energy to produce the stimulating energy drink/ doughnut hybrid.

The new V Donut is available now and "delivers all of the functional benefits of Guarana and is a classic Berliner donut coated in green sugar crystals and filled with gooey, Guarana-spiked filling".

Donut King Lismore Square franchise partner, Glen Troy, said disrupting the market with new products and novel ideas allows the brand to simultaneously maintain loyal customers and attract new ones.

"Product innovations are a surefire way to drive foot traffic into our store, and we're confident our new V Donut will generate a positive influx of customers from our local community," Mr Troy said.

Recently Donut King has also dabbled with digital innovations, with the launch of its successful gamification app, Donut Rush, which Glen said was part of the brand's overall strategy to enhance the ways in which consumers can interact with the well-loved brand.

"We need to ensure we remain in tune with the evolving food landscape to secure the store's performance into the future," Mr Troy said.

"Innovative concepts like Donut Rush and unique partnerships like this one with global powerhouse, V Energy, play an important role in achieving this."

Launching in Australia in 1999, V Guarana Energy Drink turned the energy drink category on its head - delivering all the pick-me-up qualities of caffeine and guarana in an iconic slim-line green can.

Mr Troy compared the V Energy brand to Donut King.

"It is unique, cheeky, quirky and funny with a 'full-of-life' attitude and therefore, the perfect fit," Glen said.

"In partnering with V Energy, the brand is satisfying an intense desire that Donut King and V Energy fans never knew they had."