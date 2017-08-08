What do you get when you cross a beer with coffee?

EVER been undecided whether to have an ice cold beer or a warm cuppa?

Well, those crazy bearded men at the Byron Bay Brewery decided it was time to brew a winter ale, and their concoction solves that dilemma.

"So when I think of a wintery beer I think of something dark and decadent, rich and hearty, some-thing to sit in front of a fireplace and slowly sip on whilst listening to Led Zeppelin or The Rolling Stones,” Head Brewer Alastair Gillespie said.

"But what if you've just had a long week at work, you don't have a fireplace in your overpriced share house, and you actually feel like getting the weekend started?

"What could we brew that embraces the lively energy of Byron Bay?”.

The decision may have some people wondering, but coffee and beer was the answer.

Mr Gillespie said: "We wanted to take the vibrant and rich coffee notes and match those with the chocolate tones of our dark roasted malts.

"We went to our friends Toby and Simon from the Byron Bay Coffee Company, who were more than happy to share some of their delicious lightly roasted exotic blend of beans.

"This Exotic blend has a fruity acidity, that pairs well with the smooth richness of the malt.”

The result is Mocha Rocka Coffee Porter.

The beer launch is this August 11 at 6.30pm at the Brewery.

There will be a free tasting and nibbles, and entertainment from local legends Phil and Tilley.