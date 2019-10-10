Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rose family shopping at Coles in Casino. The Express Examiner and Coles donated $150 each towards essentials for them to take back to Myrtle Creek where they lost everything they own.
The Rose family shopping at Coles in Casino. The Express Examiner and Coles donated $150 each towards essentials for them to take back to Myrtle Creek where they lost everything they own. Susanna Freymark
Community

What do you buy when you have nothing left?

Susanna Freymark
by
10th Oct 2019 2:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"THE fire was on all four sides of us," was how 18 year old Thomas Rose described their Myrtle Creek home as flames from the Busbys Flat fire ripped through their 44 acre property.

"We saw smoke rising," Thomas said.

Then a "tornado of fire came across the paddock, flames spinning in a spiral," Thomas said, in disbelief of what he had witnessed.

It was an ember they believed started the fire on their property.

 

 

As the Rose family fled the fire on Tuesday from their home at Avenue Rd at Myrtle Creek, this is what was burning.
As the Rose family fled the fire on Tuesday from their home at Avenue Rd at Myrtle Creek, this is what was burning.

Fred Rose, retired from 30 years in the RFS, knew his family had to get out.

A gap came in the wall of fire and smoke and they sped away in an old Falcon.

They fled their home with phones, some blankets, wallets, cigarettes and the clothes they were wearing.

They squeezed three dogs in the car, and let the others run loose to give them the best chance to escape the fire.

The Rose family lost everything.

 

They spent Tuesday night in Casino at their eldest son's place.

On Wednesday, they planned to head back to see how the goats, pigs and dogs had fared.

Going back home, when there's nothing left to go back to, was something step mum Karen Devine dreaded.

"When we go back, it will hit us,"Karen said

 

Myrtle Creek family lost everything in the Busbys Flat fire, pictured in Casino are Timothy and Thomas Rose with their step mother Karen Devine.
Myrtle Creek family lost everything in the Busbys Flat fire, pictured in Casino are Timothy and Thomas Rose with their step mother Karen Devine. Susanna Freymark

.

Before they left Casino the Express Examiner helped them buy supplies and when Coles store manager Andy Thompson was asked to match the paper's donation, he was keen to help. Coles donated $150 in supermarket goods.

Karen and her sons, Thomas, Timothy and Robert had to makes decisions what to buy to keep them going. With no fridge they bought an esky and Andy filled it with ice for them. They had a small camp stove they said and bought a pot and fry-pan

The most essential item needed was water.

Still in shock from escaping the fire and losing everything they own, the simplest decisions became difficult.

 

 

Casino Coles store manager Andy Thompson donated $150 towards a food shop for the Rose family and helps them pack.
Casino Coles store manager Andy Thompson donated $150 towards a food shop for the Rose family and helps them pack. Susanna Freymark

Their water tank, generator, solar system on their house - all of it has burned into a pile of what once was home.

As the family left Coles, a man passing by asked what we were doing. When he heard the family's story, he pulled $50 from his wallet. Karen said thanks and wiped her eyes.

busbys flat fires fire relief myrtle creek northern rivers community nsw fires
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Which town on the Northern Rivers has highest obesity rate?

    premium_icon Which town on the Northern Rivers has highest obesity rate?

    Health LOOKS like it might be time to get on the treadmill...

    Metgasco at the centre of takeover bid

    premium_icon Metgasco at the centre of takeover bid

    Business The coal seam gas company failed in its bid to operate at Bentley

    Show us a great story in thee minutes and win $1000

    premium_icon Show us a great story in thee minutes and win $1000

    Whats On The Really Short Film Festival is back for 2019

    Rappville fireground declared a catastrophe

    Rappville fireground declared a catastrophe

    Breaking How you can access help