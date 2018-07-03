What do our library reading habits reveal?

WOULDNT READ ABOUT IT: Lismore area librarian Lucy Kingsley and librarian Suzy Arthur-Smith know exactly what people like to read.

Marc Stapelberg

BIOGRAPHIES are the number one non-fiction genre across the Northern Rivers, while self-help, organics and agriculture are also popular.

According to Richmond Tweed Library data, the most popular author across Ballina, Byron Bay, Lismore and Tweed heads was James Patterson.

At Ballina, Nora Roberts was the most popular closely followed by Danielle Steel, Lee Child, David Baldacci and Michael Connelly. In Byron Bay Lee Child was the favourite, followed by Alexander McCall Smith, Nora Roberts, Liane Moriaty and Danielle Steel.

Lismore was similar to Ballina but with a strong dash of Agatha Christie

Richmond Tweed's Lismore Area Librarian, Lucy Kinsely said for borrowers, big names rule in fiction.

"In certain aspects the fiction borrowing is very similar such as best-sellers," she said.

"But there's quite a difference between the main libraries at Ballina, Byron Bay, Lismore and Tweed."

Library, Communications and Engagement Support Coordinator, Suzy Arthur-Smith, said while some 220,000 people use the service, only half are members.

"In children's books the winners are Daisy Meadows, followed by Geronimo Stilton, Andy Griffiths and Roald Dahl," shesaid.

"They are about 25 per cent of borrowing."