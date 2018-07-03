Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WOULDNT READ ABOUT IT: Lismore area librarian Lucy Kingsley and librarian Suzy Arthur-Smith know exactly what people like to read.
WOULDNT READ ABOUT IT: Lismore area librarian Lucy Kingsley and librarian Suzy Arthur-Smith know exactly what people like to read. Marc Stapelberg
News

What do our library reading habits reveal?

Alison Paterson
by
3rd Jul 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIOGRAPHIES are the number one non-fiction genre across the Northern Rivers, while self-help, organics and agriculture are also popular.

According to Richmond Tweed Library data, the most popular author across Ballina, Byron Bay, Lismore and Tweed heads was James Patterson.

At Ballina, Nora Roberts was the most popular closely followed by Danielle Steel, Lee Child, David Baldacci and Michael Connelly. In Byron Bay Lee Child was the favourite, followed by Alexander McCall Smith, Nora Roberts, Liane Moriaty and Danielle Steel.

Lismore was similar to Ballina but with a strong dash of Agatha Christie

Richmond Tweed's Lismore Area Librarian, Lucy Kinsely said for borrowers, big names rule in fiction.

"In certain aspects the fiction borrowing is very similar such as best-sellers," she said.

"But there's quite a difference between the main libraries at Ballina, Byron Bay, Lismore and Tweed."

Library, Communications and Engagement Support Coordinator, Suzy Arthur-Smith, said while some 220,000 people use the service, only half are members.

"In children's books the winners are Daisy Meadows, followed by Geronimo Stilton, Andy Griffiths and Roald Dahl," shesaid.

"They are about 25 per cent of borrowing."

libraries northern rivers community reading richmond tweed library
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Stolen car used in ram raid at shop after armed break-in

    Stolen car used in ram raid at shop after armed break-in

    Crime ONE of the men was found hiding in the roof cavity of a Ballina home, while a second man was found laying on a large knife.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    New cafe sprouts up in Casino's main street

    premium_icon New cafe sprouts up in Casino's main street

    Business Fresh sandwiches, rolls and delicious smoothies on the menu

    • 3rd Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    The town that's crying out for an ambulance station

    premium_icon The town that's crying out for an ambulance station

    Health Growing population needs a permanent service, says mayor

    Ballina MP apologises for 'sickening' Facebook post

    premium_icon Ballina MP apologises for 'sickening' Facebook post

    Politics "One of the most repugnant and vile posts... I've seen in years"

    Local Partners