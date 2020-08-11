What do Neil Diamond, Lismore and COVID-19 have in common?

GOOD LORD, Neil Diamond would be enjoying a hot August night or two on the other side of the world right now, little knowing one of his songs is providing a little COVID-19 relief in little old Lismore, NSW, Australia.

There's nothing like light humour to lessen the load during a pandemic.

Which is why a sign in a shop window in Lismore's CBD proved to be a fairly eye catching.

In chalk it states: "Due to Covid 19 Sweet Caroline is banned".

Anyone over the age of 50 will know that Sweet Caroline is American crooner Neil Diamond's 1969 hit song.

And what has it got to do with COVID-19?

Well, Sweet Caroline is banned during COVID-19 because there will be no "touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you".

Who knew the words from Sweet Caroline would provide the perfect catchphrase for social distancing?