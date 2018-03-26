What did you think of Eat the Street?

Menu
Organisers want your feed back on Eat the Street.
Food & Entertainment

26th Mar 2018 1:23 PM

DID you go to Lismore's food fest Eat the Street earlier in the month?

If so, organisers want your feedback - and there could be food in it for you.

Eat the Street was held on March 10 in Magellan and Carrington streets, featuring gourmet treats from businesses and producers from across the region.

Organisers from the Lismore Business Business Promotion Panel are now asking for feedback on what you thought about the event.

They say responses will help with next year's planning.

Simply complete the survey below to go in the draw to win one of three dining vouchers valued at $100 each.

Survey ends Friday April 6 at 5pm.

dining vouchers eat the street lismore northern rivers events survey
Lismore Northern Star
