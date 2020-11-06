What did the library get with its $198,000 upgrade?

HOOKED ON BOOKS: Oscar Berry, 3, and his mum Fiona enjoy a good book in the new reading castle at the official reopening of Lismore Library celebrated by (L-R) State Member for Lismore Janelle Smith, Lismore Librarian Lucy Kinsley and Deputy Mayor Neil Marks. Photo: Alison Paterson

HOOKED ON BOOKS: Oscar Berry, 3, and his mum Fiona enjoy a good book in the new reading castle at the official reopening of Lismore Library celebrated by (L-R) State Member for Lismore Janelle Smith, Lismore Librarian Lucy Kinsley and Deputy Mayor Neil Marks. Photo: Alison Paterson

A READING castle, new shelving and a service desk where the height can be adjusted are a few of exciting new updates in store for those thousands of people who use and love the Lismore Library.

Librarian Lucy Kinsley was joined by Lismore MP Janelle Saffin and Lismore Deputy Mayor Neil Marks to officially re-open the beloved facility after a $198,000 refurbishment.

The funding was a partnership between Lismore City Council, the State Library of NSW and the NSW Government.

Ms Kinsley, who has been with the library for 42 years, said the funding helped to cover the cost of replacing the 46-year-old shelving, new carpet and painting as well as a new service desk moves up and down on hydraulic to service users including children and those in wheelchairs.

“This makes the service so much more friendly for them,” she said.

“And the new automated returns chute means the information comes straight back in off your card so you can come in and borrow straight away.

“The returned books are then quarantined for two days in line with COVID-19 regulations.”

Ms Kinsley said while the updates were wonderful. she hoped that Lismore can one day, in the not too distant future, have a new library, which said would be of enormous benefit to the community.

“I would love to see a brand new, purpose-built library,” Ms Kinsley said.

“We do the best we can (here) but when you see the new libraries, they are marvellous.”

Mr Marks said the building had a great history and the funding was very much needed.

“Many of the shelves were more than 45-years-old and desperately needed replacing,” he said.

“It was also difficult for the elderly and mobility impaired members of our community to make the most of their library.

“That’s no longer the case and I would like encourage everyone – young and old - to come along and check out what their new modern library offers.”

Ms Saffin said she wanted to thank Ms Kinsley for all her efforts.

“This is such a valuable resource in our community and Lucy makes it what it is and we can sometimes forget how special librarians are,” she said.