What did Chris Hemsworth's wife buy him for Christmas?

EVEN the local celebrities knew the abstract image taken by Byron Bay-based photographer, Craig Parry was special.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworths' wife, Elsa Pataky bought Mr Parry's image 'Fleeting' as a Christmas gift for Chris.

STROKING IMAGE: Craig Parry's aerial image 'Fleeting' has made the finals for Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year award. Craig Parry Photography

Since then, it's made the finals for Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year award.

"Elsa loved what it looked like before anyone else could see it," Mr Parry said.

"It was good to have her go 'wow I love that shot, I've got to buy it for Chris for Christmas'."

It's his first time entering the competition, which received 2288 photos entered by 508 photographers from 16 countries.

"It's one of the most prestigious photography competitions in Australia and I'm proud to get Fleeting into the final," Mr Parry said.

Award-winning professional photographer Craig Parry has claimed glory again after his 2016 photo (above) of white humpback whale Migaloo beat 10,000 entries to win the Underwater World category of Russias prestigious Golden Turtle awards. Marc Stapelberg

He captured the imagine using a drone at 7 Mile Beach in Lennox Head.

"It was taken early morning, hence why you get the rainbow through the spray of the waves."

Mr Parry said he was thinking about making it a limited edition piece.

"When I captured it I didn't realise how special it was because its difficult to see until you get it up on a computer screen."

"Just the way the mist of the wave is moving, the twisting and turning and then you've got the colours coming through it and to have the wave break all in the same line, sets it apart.

Last year Mr Parry won 2017 Golden Turtle International Photography Competition for his image of Migaloo, titled The Ghost.

"From going underwater to in the air, it's great to have that variety in my work. I'm easily distracted and bored so I need to do extreme things."

It's been a busy year for Mr Parry, who is also gearing up for a new exhibition with artist Warren Fox, who specialises in hyper-realism illustrations.

"He'll look at a photo of mine and sketch it to exactly what the photo looks like - it's all done in pencil," he said.

"We put (my photo and his sketch) on top of each other, rip them in half and then we have half of the image as a sketch and half as a photo.

"It's quite dramatic."

"Working with Warren has been great...he's helped me make this project really impressive.

"I haven't seen this done before and the art collector who bought our piece (for $20,000) said she's never seen it done before."

Two images have been chosen for the start of their collaboration - one of a turtle, the other a leopard shark.

On the opening night they will be donating $500 to Australian Seabird Rescue.

The Project 'Paikea' Exhibition opening night is Saturday May 26 in Byron Bay, public entry starts 6.30pm.

'Fleeting' will be exhibited at the South Australian Museum, Adelaide and the Australian Museum, Sydney, after the competition finals on Friday August 24.

It will also be published in an edition of Australian Geographic later this year.