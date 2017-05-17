What coming weather event means for Northern Rivers

A map detailing the predicted rainfalls over the weekend. The event stretches right along the east coast.

OUTDOOR plans for the weekend may be in disarray this Saturday and Sunday as heavy rain has been predicted.

While reports of a major weather event hitting the east coast of Australia are being spread, North Coast Storm Chaser's Antonio Parancin said the Northern Rivers can expect some rain.

"It's going to be a large event in the area it will cover rather than the amount of rain that will fall," he said.

"I've been looking at the models and three days out from when it's forecast, it can still change."

Mr Parancin said currently the models were forecasting 45-60mm for the coastal area while inland can see 20-40mm of rain.

"The coast might get heavier falls due to showers forming off the coast," he said.

"There is also the possibility of flash flooding in local areas."

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 90% chance of rain on Friday for the Northern Rivers and an 80% chance of rain on Saturday morning.