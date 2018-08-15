What caused all that smoke over the coast?

Smoke had settled on the Lennox Head area this morning from fires across the North Coast.

Marc Stapelberg

SMOKE settling over the Lennox Head area is not a cause for concern, according to the Rural Fire Service.

RFS Far North Coast Inspector Matt Inwood said there had simply been smoke in the vicinity.

"It's just a general smoke haze across the North Coast,” he said.

"There's a reasonable amount of fires burning across the North Coast area.”

He said smoke inversion layers would have been visible across the region this morning.

While permits are not yet required for the Far North Coast fire district, which includes the Byron, Ballina and Tweed Shires, Insp Inwood urged residents to be mindful of the warmer conditions.

Permits are already required for the Northern Rivers area and are expected to be in place for the Far North Coast from September 1.