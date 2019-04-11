What business owners think of one-way street trial

QUIET TIMES: Frank McWilliams from Coast Cafe and David Mansouri from Seagrass Green Grocery hope Lennox Head's two-way main street will be returned.

QUIET TIMES: Frank McWilliams from Coast Cafe and David Mansouri from Seagrass Green Grocery hope Lennox Head's two-way main street will be returned. Liana Turner

THE Lennox Head business community was united when it met to discuss the one-way traffic trial this week.

The group of 50 to 60 business owners agreed Ballina St has been congested, but business isn't booming and the traffic change is to blame.

Coast at Lennox Head cafe owner Frank McWilliams said he and wife Libbe had seen an almost 30 per cent drop in trade since the trial began on March 11.

He hoped Ballina Shire Council would consider ending the trial, due to run until July, as soon as possible.

"The town looks like it's closed for business,” he said.

He said the trial had been "a success” as it had "proved very quickly” the one-way plan wouldn't work.

"We really want to minimise the damage as soon as possible,” he said.

The Point Cafe owner Kylie Deveson said regular customers were avoiding the area and she also hoped the trial could be cut short.

A drop in foot traffic has been cited for a quiet month for many, while several business owners have also raised safety concerns, including the difficulties of young families safely exiting their cars and poor visibility for angle-parked motorists backing onto the street.

Seagrass Green Grocers owner David Mansouri said he was concerned visitors could be turned off by a change to the village vibe while residents were also avoiding the main street.

Lennox Newsagency owner David Peacock said locals were "boycotting the town” because it was "just too hard”.

Deal Poulter from Fishy Fishy said there were a "massive amount of safety issues” with the one-way setup.

He said the council's plans to otherwise beautify the village were still embraced by businesses, but stressed it could be both "pretty and functional”.

Lime cafe owner Julie Masters also supported calls for the two-way flow to be reinstated.

Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce president Zain Peart said all who attended Tuesday night's meeting supported a reversal of the change.

"The overall vibe of Lennox Head is not the same and some businesses have been unfairly affected by the trial,” he said.

He said the chamber would soon meet with the council to discuss the matter.