What Bluesfest cancellation means for ticket holders

SUNSET: The sun went down but the music went up a notch at Bluesfest on Easter Sunday 2016.

The Minister for Health signed a public health order on Wednesday, cancelling the Bluesfest Byron Bay 2021.

A spokesman for NSW Health explained the decision in a statement.

"This action is being taken to minimise the risk of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant of concern being transmitted in the local area, as well as across states and territories."

"Infectious Queensland travellers attended a number of venues in the Byron Bay area and the new locally acquired case was infected at one of these venues.

"NSW Health acknowledges that the cancellation of Bluesfest is disappointing for ticket holders and event organisers, however while urgent investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, NSW Health is adopting a cautious approach to keep everyone safe."

BREAKING: Bluesfest cancelled amid COVID concerns

The announcement came at a time when 5000 to 16,500 people were expected to congregate at Tyagarah, north of Byron Bay, for the traditional five-day Easter festival.

The 2020 Bluesfest was also cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

Bluesfest organisers are still yet to comment on the cancellation.

From 10am Wednesday, music lovers started to arrive to the site to set camp and get ready for the music, which this year featured an all-Australian line up.

State member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, supported what she called "the postponement of Bluesfest 2021" for public health reasons, and urges lovers of the iconic blues and roots festival to hold on to their tickets.

"Bluesfest founder and director Peter Noble OAM must be extremely disappointed about the need to postpone at the last minute, but he is the ultimate professional in what he does," she said.

Ticket refunds

Since the festival was cancelled by the government, via a public health order, ticket holders will be eligible for refunds, as they were in 2020, according to the event's Terms and Conditions, according to the festival's website.

"To eradicate any risk for the customer, should the event be cancelled by government, Bluesfest 2021 ticket income will be held in a locked bank account," Bluesfest's website stated in its Frequently Asked Questions section.

"If the event is unable to proceed on the advertised date or location by Government order, Bluesfest reserves the right to reschedule the event, and offer a credit or exchange to the rescheduled date, or offer a refund request window of 28 days."

This is in relation to the Live Performance Australia Ticketing Code, part E.

As it was the case in 2020, ticket vendor Moshtix will be required to contact ticket holders to start the refund process.