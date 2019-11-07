Menu
Michael Koenen, as the 'Village Beekeeper' from Alstonville, is using natural beekeeping methods to build more resilience in bees. Jasmine Burke
Environment

What beekeepers are doing to protect bees from drought

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
RECOGNISING the drastic decline in bee numbers, Alstonville beekeepers are doing their bit for the survival of the essential species and offering to teach their natural beekeeping methods.

A third of the food we eat is dependant upon pollination by insects, and honey bees are responsible for the majority of that.

Dwindling bee populations have been attributed to the use of pesticides and herbicides - including the spraying of crops such as macadamia nuts and the application of ant poisons on local sporting fields.

Michael Koenen and his wife Sandy, as the 'Village Beekeeper', are using natural beekeeping methods to build more resilience in bees.

Natural beekeeping emphasises a low intervention approach to keeping bees.

"Essentially we allow bees to do what bees do - draw their own comb, raise their own queens rather than selective breeding for traits that we deem important, and avoid the use of chemicals and artificial feeding" Mr Koenen said.

"We house our bees in Warre and Top Bar Hives where they build their natural wax comb rather than using plastic frames.

"This way the whole comb is harvested, which reduces the risk of disease build up in the hive."

This method does not produce as much honey, but Mr Koenen said he firmly believed by letting bees express their 'bee-ness' they are more resilient and better able to deal with changes in their environment, including disease.

Whilst the impact of drought is evident on larger animals in primary production, he said the impact on essential pollinators such as bees is less visible.

"The current drought has reduced flowering and nectar flow west of the Great Dividing Range and beekeepers from there are moving hives towards the coast in the hope of finding flowering plants with a good nectar flow," he said.

Without the nectar flow many commercial beekeepers substitute feed the bees with sugar water.

Spring is also triggering a natural swarming behaviour.

Mr Koenen said bees are at their calmest when swarming and are generally not a threat, but he is offering to re-home swarms where possible for free.

To learn more about Natural Beekeeping methods and ways to support bees the Village Beekeepers is offering an introductory weekend course on the November 24-24 and ongoing mentorship throughout the beekeeping season.

For more details and bookings contact Michael at info@villagebeeper.com.au, Instagram villagebeekeeper or on 0414 621 975.

Lismore Northern Star

