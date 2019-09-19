What becomes of racehorses who've run their last race?

Local Lismore equestrian advocates back retiring racehorses. Pictures is Ryan Maloney riding Spiral to victory in Race 3 at last year's Lismore Cup.

Local Lismore equestrian advocates back retiring racehorses. Pictures is Ryan Maloney riding Spiral to victory in Race 3 at last year's Lismore Cup.

LISMORE CUP is upon us but what happens to the local racehorses who've run their last race?

Luckily, local equestrian advocates have banded together to secure the fate of some of these horses, by re-homing and re-training them to prepare them for their next career chapter.

Local equestrian riders are trying to achieve this, by re-educating these ex-racehorses for the show ring as a showhorse hack, dressage horse or a mount for riding classes.

Horse advocate Elizabeth Went said the special riding classes were a way of promoting rehabilitation of thoroughbred horses through Agricultural and Breed Shows.

"These classes will assist in bridging the gap between their racing career and new career chapter,” Ms Went said.

The Agricultural and Breed Shows are also catering for those recently retired from racing with a Newcomer Class to an Open Off The Track horse who can be fully trained as a show horse.

"It is great to see support from race trainers, racing clubs, jockeys, horse enthusiasts as well as showhorse competitors who are being positive for the future of these horses,” she said.

"It doesn't matter if a horse has won over $500,000 or zero in racing, they were all equal in trying to achieve a new future. This is the fourth year the OTT Series has been held, and it continues to grow in strength each year.”

In the Northern Rivers there are 12 Shows helping to promote an Off The Track Series (OTT).

At each show champion winners are then able to compete at the Champion of Champions at Bangalow Show in November where the competitors rival for theprestigious final awards with a chance to win garlands, embroided rugs and a share in more than $2000 worth of prizemoney.