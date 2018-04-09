'What are you going to do about it?' Man abuses police

A NIGHT out in Lismore has turned into a very expensive one for a young couple who swore at police.

Lismore police will allege that at 7.40pm on Saturday they were making a patrol on Woodlark St.

A 22-year-old Lismore man started abusing police outside a restaurant, using a wide range of highly offensive language.

He was asked to stop using offensive language, but he continued swearing and started punching his own car and said to police: "What are you going to do about it?"

When the 22-year-old was placed under arrest, a 19-year-old Goonellabah woman stood in between police and the man, and started constantly swearing at them.

Both the man and the woman were taken to Lismore Police Station where both were issued $500 on-the-spot fines for using offensive language and offensive behaviour.