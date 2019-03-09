What are we looking forward to at Eat the Street?

WITH a wide range of cuisines including Korean, Mexican, Spanish, Japanese and low & slow barbecue on show at Lismore's Eat the Street food festival, it can be tough to decide on what to eat.

However The Northern Star has stepped up to the plate and have chosen our five most-anticipated dishes from the Eat the Street menu.

Chip INN with Jase

This food van has a very special story behind it, created by the family of beloved former Lismore City Council city centre manager Jason Mumford, to "chip away” at the stigma surrounding mental illness - one chip at a time.

It was always Jason's dream to open his own chip shop and now his passion for the deep fryer will come to life at the very event Jason was instrumental in creating in 2015.

Hungry customers will be able to get stuck into some fresh hot chips sprinkled with a variety of salt options, including smoked tomato and basil, rosemary and garlic, salt bush and even sweet combinations such as vanilla cinnamon sugar and salted caramel.

There will be home-made sauce options available as well.

Lismore Workers Club

Lismore Workers Club took home the coveted people's choice award from Eat the Street in 2017, and tied with Chile Banditos as runner up at last year's event.

In an effort to reclaim the top prize, the team have brought a delicious Thai dish to this year's event to please the masses.

Their signature dish for 2019 will be Korean glazed crispy chicken on a green mango and mint slaw for $10.

Head chef Philip McLoughlin said the chicken is hot, sweet and sour with a crispy texture and the slaw is a refreshing balance for the spice in the dish.

The Loft Restaurant

After the The Loft was recently awarded a chef's hat in the 2019 Australian Good Food Guide Awards to become Lismore's only hatted restaurant, there are big expectations for their 2019 Eat the Street signature dish offerings.

And it sounds delicious.

They are set to serve slow cooked lamb shoulder with spinach, mushroom and potato croquette, carrot puree and red wine jus for $10.

If you are looking for something a little sweet with all of these savoury, we have picked two sweet-sounding dishes for your dessert.

Dutch Waffle Delight

As one of our journalists described it, a Dutch stroopwafel is a mix between a waffle and a pancake, just a little chewier and is "full of calories yet full of yum”.

Dutch Waffle Delight will be offering a delicious stroopwafel with the works, featuring ice cream, caramel, fresh strawberries, bananas and drizzle of passionfruit.

You can get all of this sugary sweetness for only $10.

Space Bars Ice Creamery

With temperatures set to reach 31 in Lismore during the festival, you may need to cool down with this sweet treat.

This ice cream art is created using liquid nitrogen, and is also vegan-friendly.

Enjoy a hemp ice cream and brownie sundae in different sizes for either $5 or $10.