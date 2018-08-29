Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys kisses his wife Samantha after playing his last home NRL match in Townsville.
Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys kisses his wife Samantha after playing his last home NRL match in Townsville.
Rugby League

What a week! Thurstons announce baby news

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2018 6:41 PM

A MASSIVE week for the Thurston family just got even bigger.

North Queensland champion Johnathan Thurston is preparing for his NRL farewell, playing his final game against Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Last week it was his farewell from Townsville where the home fans got a chance to say goodbye.

And all the while the great JT was keeping mum on the fact his wife Samantha is pregnant.

Samantha Thurston announced the baby news on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The latest member of the Thurston clan is due in February.

editors picks johnathan thurston nrl

Top Stories

    'It needs to be fixed': Authorities to meet on deadly bypass

    premium_icon 'It needs to be fixed': Authorities to meet on deadly bypass

    News TOO much tragedy has already unfolded at this Alstonville black spot, now it's time for a solution.

    Much-loved cat survives 7 days stuck 10m up a tree

    premium_icon Much-loved cat survives 7 days stuck 10m up a tree

    Offbeat Distraught family thought something terrible had happened

    1 mayor, 1 council boss in our 70 Most Influential list

    1 mayor, 1 council boss in our 70 Most Influential list

    News Five mayors and five GMs in our region, but not all made the cut

    Driver, 17, was allegedly in stolen car at time of crash

    Driver, 17, was allegedly in stolen car at time of crash

    News Teen in serious condition, critical incident investigation launched

    Local Partners