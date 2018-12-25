Menu
This Airbnb listing in Federal came in as most expensive in the Byron Shire leading up to Christmas, at more than $1400 a night.
News

What $1400 a night will get you in the Byron Shire

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
25th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

RENTING Airbnb accommodation in the Byron Shire at any time of the year will cost you, but a listing for more than $1400 a night does seem a bit excessive.

It was the amount of the Coorabella house listing in Federal that prompted a click and begged question: What do guests experience for the price of $1417.10 a night?

The Airbnb listing for an "entire level" of the large two storey house read: "Tranquil Byron Bay Hinterland home on 50 acres. Beautiful Wilson River frontage, perfect for swimming. Watch our resident platypus family play in the dam. Central to Byron, Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Minyon Falls. Whole house, complete top or complete bottom level available. Sleeps 8 down and 8 upstairs."

While it is peak season, the most expensive Airbnb houses in and around Byron in the lead up to Christmas were coming in at an average of $1200 a night.

But don't worry, if you can only experience Byron Bay by Airbnb on a budget , guests are looking at a minimum of about $90 a night for a room in an apartment, or an entire "retro" caravan.

Airbnb was contacted for comment but did not respond before time of publication.

