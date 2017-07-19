Wharves to play Splendour

LOCAL TALENT: Wharves already performed at North Byron Parklands, at the Byron Bay leg of Falls Festival 2016.

LENNOX Head indie-rock quartet Wharves have won a spot to play at Splendour in the Grass 2017, chosen by Triple J Unearthed.

The band is also set to warm up for their big gig at North Byron Parklands at the Lennox Head Beach Sounds Festival at the Lennox Community Centre on July 8, an all-ages, alcohol-free music event that will include anotehr five bands.

Wharves new single, Man You Want Me To Be, was recorded and produced by Steven Schram (San Cisco, Tiny Little Houses) at Studio Circuit in the Gold Coast.

Man You Want Me To Be is reminiscent to some of the group's staple influences: Foals, The Strokes and City Calm Down, featuring driving disco-esque beats, thumping fuzz-laden bass and classic Brit-pop guitar tones, all capped off by the brooding and infectious vocal melodies of frontman, Matthew Collins.

Like a Shakespearean classic drama, the track is inspired by the tale of a tragic and forbidden love.

Collins describes the creative process behind the writing and recording of the song.

"I wanted to indulge the male ego in how it can be so destructive and jealous, in some way trying to understand it,” he said.

"We captured the jagged and dark sounds (and) feelings in the studio, but also kept it within a neat pop structure.”

