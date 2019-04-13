Wharves headline new youth festival

WHARVES: The band is formed by Matt Collins (vocals, guitar), Mike Watson (guitar), Scott Finch (bass) and Fraser Perrott (drums) .

LISMORE'S first Youth Festival will be held on Tuesday, April 16 to coincide with 2019 Youth Week.

The festival's main music event will be an all-ages concert headlined by Lennox Head favourites band Wharves and Lismore alt rockers LSAS, as well as selected singers from the Lismore Young Songwriter's Competition.

Curated by indigenous youth mentors Dream Bigger, the free one-day festival will showcase emerging artists from the ages of 14-19 years across all art forms.

Bringing together all The Lismore Quad's stakeholder buildings, the Youth Festival program will encompass events in Lismore Regional Gallery, the Northern Rivers Conservatorium and the Lismore Library.

The goal of the festival is to generate a positive youth culture through creative and performing arts and to create a space of community pride for youth in Lismore.

Lismore Regional Gallery will be hosting a series of panel discussions in the morning, exploring the future of youth arts and self-care in artistic practice. There will also be a special preview in the Gallery of entries to The Young Archies, a competition for young artists under the age of 15 which will run alongside The Archibald Prize exhibition (May 18-June 16).

The Conservatorium of Music and Lismore Library will host a poetry slam competition and dance workshops. The Library will also screen the Next Wave Film Festival, sponsored by Lismore City Council, featuring 20 short films from young regional film makers on the theme of 'escape'.

The conservatorium's downstairs 'Studio underground' space will exhibit a visual arts exhibition.

At The Lismore Quad, 110 Magellan Street, Lismore, on Tuesday, April 16, from 10am to 9pm. Free.