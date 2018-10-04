LISTEN: Wharves debuts new EP 'Sooner or Later'

SOONER or Later is the name of the debut EP by Northern Rivers band Wharves, out tomorrow Friday.

The seductive, classic Australian rock sound is a surprise for a band that is not just young, but has only been playing together for a couple of years, but Wharves have had a meteoric career ever since fronting the Splendour in the Grass 2017 main stage as the local Unearthed winners.

The first single of their debut EP, Mo's Desert Clubhouse, is about the push for closure of music venues, where punters go to have a good time.

The track refers to the Gold Coast's beloved Mo's Desert Clubhouse.

Frontman Matthew Collins said the band had been playing together for the past three years.

"It really picked up for the last 18 months, the band is going very well," he said.

"Our tight sound is a combination: we are all accomplished musicians, we have studied music to a pretty high level.

"But also three of us, me, Mike and Scott, were on a band for a year before Wharves, and we have a bit of touring done, so that helped."

Collins said the songs on this EP were written during the past months.

"We are writing demos all the time, individually or as a band, and we review them and then, when it gets close to the time to record, we short-list them and send them to our producer, Steven Schram, and he picks his favourites, based on our input and our favourites, too," he said.

"And sometimes demos we did in five minutes then it becomes a big song we spend hours finalising in the recording studio."

Collins said the band's sound was starting to be clear with this EP.

"We have a lot of influences, but there are some we share, like the mid-2000 indie rock like The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Bloc Party and a lot of Brit rock," he explained.

"We love a lot of 1970s rock as well, but with this EP we feel that we've found our sound, and getting some crazy sounds from simple instruments, like using guitar, bass, drums and vocals and push them to their limits but always with a danceable feel.

"They need to be songs that you can dance to, so they work live as well."

The artists said Splendour 2017 was still the biggest show they had performed at.

"It was such an amazing opportunity, we had a real buzz for months," Collins said. "Just before, our first song played on Triple J, we went to Melbourne for the first time, and then we got a manager, then we went to Splendour and within two months we got a booking agent, so it's been great."

