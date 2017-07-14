Whale watchers warned not to get too close

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service are asking the public to report any breaches to whale watching zoning laws, following rumours that some boaters have been getting too close to the marine animals.

In NSW, the current approach distances to protect marine mammals are 100 metres for an adult whale and 300 metres for a calf.

An NPWS spokeswoman said all oceans enthusiasts should remember their responsibility in keeping marine life safe.

"The regulations are there to help keep both people and the whales safe, while allowing people to appreciate the whales in the wild,” she said.

"They give the whales the space they need to care for their new calves and complete their migration.”

NPWS has said they haven't received any recent reports of breaches themselves and hope these rumour are the not the case.

"We haven't had any reports about breaches to approach zone regulations, and most people do the right thing,” NPSW spokeswoman said.

"However, we do ask members of the public to report alleged breaches of approach zones to their local National Parks and Wildlife Service office.”

Managing Director of Sea Shephard Australia, Jeff Hansen said boaters and water recreation tourist need to be aware and keep an eye out for those neglecting the regulations.

"I think its really important for those good operators to dob in some of those people who aren't doing the right thing,” Mr Hansen said.

"We see a lot of whales with propeller damage and boat strikes which is just horrendous.”

"We need to respect that boundary and then if they want to approach and come closer to have a look, whether that's a boat or whatever else, then that's up to them and on their terms.”

The NSW NPWS encourages people to check whale approach distance regulations before swimming, boating, surfing, paddling, operating drones or flying aircraft.

If you see any stranded, entangled, or sick whales, report immediately to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Environment Line on 131 555 or ORRCA Whale and Dolphin Rescue on (02) 9415 3333 (24 hours hotline).

More information can be found on the Wild About Whales website at www.wildaboutwhales.com.au/whale-watching/approach-zones