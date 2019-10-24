Whale gets tangled in smart drumline off Ballina

RESCUE groups have been contacted after a whale got tangled in smart drumlines off the coast of Ballina last night.

The Department of Primary Industries, via SharkSmart, said: "A whale appears to have swum through SMART drumlines at Ballina... the gear broke at bungy cord as designed, all but one comms unit recovered, and no sign of any entanglement."

But ‎Daniel Lucas‎ wrote on the Byron Bay Community Board: "So I just saw a whale get tangled in a smart drum line off Lighthouse Beach in Ballina.

"It breached and slapped a lot but couldn't disentangle.

"Last saw it heading east.

"It was dragging the two buoys and travelling at quite a speed."

Commenters said that ORRCA had been notified of the situation.

