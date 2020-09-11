Whale carcass on Ballina beach sparks shark warning

A whale carcass has washed up on South Ballina Beach. This one was at Tallow Beach a few years ago.

A whale carcass has washed up on South Ballina Beach. This one was at Tallow Beach a few years ago. Christian Morrow

A WHALE carcass has washed up on South Ballina Beach.

According to the Dorsal app, National Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed the carcass had washed up in South Ballina around 3pm.

"Please be shark smart," the advice added.

Earlier today, a similar whale carcass sparked a shark feeding frenzy at Bulli, south of Sydney.

Sharks as big as five metres long were filmed circling the remains.

National Parks has been contacted for comment.

