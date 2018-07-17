Menu
Southern right whale and calf spotted heading northly direction, south of Broken Head.
Environment

Whale and calf on the move

17th Jul 2018 10:41 AM

A GORGEOUS photo of a southern right whale and calf south of Broken Head has been posted.

The Department of Primary Industries posted the photo to the Smarksmart site and shows the whales heading in a northerly direction, escorted by dolphins.

The department posted a photo of a southern right whale and calf last week at Broken Head, they called it the first calf of the season.

Despite a devastating drop in numbers due to whaling in the 1800s- early 1900s, Orcca said their annual whale census on June 24,showed their numbers were up by 10 per cent from last year.

