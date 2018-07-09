Whale and baby visit North Coast beach

A Southern Right whale and calf at Broken Head. Department of Primary Industries

THE first southern right whale and newborn calf of the season have been spotted at Broken Head.

The whale mum and her 'little' bundle of joy were photographed from the Department of Primary Industries helicopters over the weekend.

Southern right whale populations were decimated in the 1800s by commercial whaling, their numbers in the southern hemisphere dropping from an estimated 70,000 to as little as 300 in the 1920s.

Conservation efforts have increased numbers to more than 10,000.

The whales were named 'right' whales as they were the right kind to catch - slow swimming, floated when dead, and provided large amounts of valuable products, particularly for lighting.

Orcca conducted their annual whale census on June 24, reporting the number of sightings across six states was up by 10 per cent from last year.

Southern right whale facts

They weigh 1-1.5 tonnes at birth

Calves measure 5-6 metres at birth and grow to 14-18 metres

Gestation period is 11-12 months

Calving season is from June to August

The whales have a cruising speed of 3-5km/h

Southern Right Whales' testicles are the largest in the world, weighing up to 500kg each

They can live to be 100-years-old

They don't have a dorsal fin

The whales are quite playful and social and will investigate boats, play with other whales and dolphins

Southern right whales will sometimes stick their flukes (tail flippers) up into the air and leave them there, letting the wind push them along. This is known as "sailing," and seems to be done for fun

Southern right whales and their calves can be found in very shallow water. This is a very important time for the calf, as the mother teaches its young the life skills it will need before returning to the Antarctic.

The whales are believed to have strong maternal connections with the location where they were born - often returning to their birth spots every three years.

Sources: www.wwf.org.au

www.wildaboutwhales.com.au/whale-facts/species/southern-right-whales

http://www.whalefacts.org/southern-right-whale-facts

https://oceanwide-expeditions.com/to-do/wildlife/southern-right-whale