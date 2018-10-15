Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truckies protest fuel prices in Auckland. PHOTO: RNB Transport
Truckies protest fuel prices in Auckland. PHOTO: RNB Transport
News

WE'VE HAD ENOUGH: Auckland truckies protest fuel prices

Kate Dodd
by
15th Oct 2018 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:10 PM

A CONVOY of more than 100 trucks protested fuel prices in Auckland this morning.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the trucks were driving "bumper-to-bumper" past the Constellation Drive on-ramp along the Northern Motorway.

Organiser Rob Ryan, the owner of RNB Transport, told the New Zealand publication the truckies "wanted to keep disruption to a minimum, but were running out of options to get their voices heard".

"All we're trying to get noticed - that's all we're trying to do," he said.

"You've got to start listening to us some time or another, and it's not just us - there's people that couldn't take time off work to get here."

Mr Ryan thanked everyone involved on Facebook after the event and announced plans to "do it all again" on November 15. 

"My apologies if we had pissed anyone off, that was not our intention. I know there were a few of you out there that don't support us," he said. 

Related Items

editors picks fuel prices new zealand protest truckie protest
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Defamation loss for Universal Medicine founder

    Defamation loss for Universal Medicine founder

    Breaking FORMER tennis coach Serge Benhayon sued ex-acupuncturist Esther Mary Rockett in the NSW Supreme Court over her continuing 2014 blog and tweets.

    • 15th Oct 2018 3:40 PM
    'Amazing' $200,000 lotto win for Casino pensioner

    'Amazing' $200,000 lotto win for Casino pensioner

    News "It will make life so much easier."

    • 15th Oct 2018 4:00 PM
    Lake Ainsworth water quality 'poor' says government report

    premium_icon Lake Ainsworth water quality 'poor' says government report

    Environment Report rates water quality in beaches, estuaries and lagoons.

    • 15th Oct 2018 3:37 PM
    Discount coupons for Lismore show plus full program

    Discount coupons for Lismore show plus full program

    News Don't miss Tuesday's copy of The Northern Star

    Local Partners