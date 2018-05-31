Menu
Elements of Byron has won the Best Pool award and made the Top 50 Hotels in the 2018 Gourmet Traveller Australian Hotel Awards.
Travel

We've got the best hotel pool in Australia right here

Samantha Poate
by
31st May 2018 5:00 AM
AUSTRALIAN food and travel magazine Gourmet Traveller announced its annual hotel awards this week and one North Coast resort is on the list.

Elements of Byron's brand new Summer Salt adults only swimming pool has been named the best pool in Australia for 2018.

Development director at Elements of Byron, Jeremy Holmes, said they were very excited to receive the award and also be listed on their Top 50 hotels in Australia.

"It's phenomenal, it's a very competitive landscape with lots of new hotels coming up with quirky new concepts and different ideas,” he said.

Since it opened six months ago, guests have been raving about the about the gorgeous pool, its swim-up bar and the tequila caravan serving up tasty Mexican cuisine.

"We thought it was a winner when we put it in and our guests absolutely loved it and raved about it,” Mr Holmes said.

"We're really happy with the success of it but it is nice to be recognised by the industry that we have the best hotel pool in Australia.”

Mr Holmes said they received a call last week informing them Elements of Byron had been nominated.

"We didn't enter into the awards,” he said.

"(Gourmet Traveller) travel around and do a sort of secret shopper approach to all the hotels.

"They contacted us just last week to let us know that we had been nominated, along with another new hotel in Brisbane called the Johnson and the new Sofitel Sydney in Darling Harbour.”

"We were also nominated for the best bar, but we were runner up in that.”

The winners were announced on Monday, May 28.

"It's extra exposure, which is always great and we're known for quite a number of things and this is one of them, so it is nice to have the recognition for it,” Mr Holmes said.

Here are all 11 winners in the fifth annual Gourmet Traveller Australian Hotel Guide Awards.

  • Hotel of the Year: Paramount House Hotel, Sydney
  • Large Hotel of the Year: MACq 01, Hobart
  • Boutique Hotel of the Year: Jackalope, Mornington Peninsula
  • Regional Hotel of the Year: Lake House, Daylesford
  • Best Service: Spicers Clovelly Estate, Montville
  • Best Breakfast: Halcyon House, Cabarita Beach
  • Best Pool: Elements of Byron, Byron Bay
  • Best Bar: TWR, Crown Towers Perth
  • Best Bed: Mayfair Hotel, Adelaide
  • Best Club Sandwich: Jackalope, Mornington Peninsula
  • Best Minibar: MACq 01, Hobart.
