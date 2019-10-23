We've found water! Tenterfield rejoices after bore delivers

WITH "much pleasure”, the mayor of Tenterfield has announced they had finally found water in one of their test bores and will soon start the process of pumping it into the dam.

"We've been through many, many challenges and even more frustrations along the way, but we got there, Peter Petty said.

"I'd like to thank the community for their resilience, patience and diligence in working with Council to conserve water over the last 12 months.

"We still have a way to go in piping the new water to the dam, so water restrictions will remain in place.

"But we'll review restrictions after the work is finished.

"I'm sure my fellow councillors will join me in shouting wide and far the message that we're open for business.”

An equally jubilant chief executive, Terry Dodds, said in the last 24 hours during testing they had seen 13 litres per second flow from a bore behind the Transport Museum.

"Initial observations show that the production rate will be about 10 litres second,” he said.

"Best of all the source isn't far from the dam where it will be pumped. This is fantastic news for our community, our economy, and visitors alike.”

Cr Petty thanked Water Minister Melinda Pavey and her dedicated staff, in particular Tom Chesson, for their help. He also thanked Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Cross Border Commissioner and Regional Towns Water Supply Coordinator, James McTavish.

"Many government agencies have helped, but I should give a special mention to the staff of the Natural Resources Access Regulator at Dubbo and the Department of Industry - Water, at Coffs Harbour,” he said.

"I'd also like to thank all Council staff who've worked tirelessly to achieve this wonderful result.”