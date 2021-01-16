Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

There will be severe storms with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain, while some areas will hit above 40C before the chance of a cyclone forming.

SEVERE storms are likely to hit the southeast "each day this weekend," with hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall predicted to combine with humid temperatures.

In a weekend of active weather, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the southeast today and extend across most of southern Queensland by Monday.

Heavy rain is forecast to batter Far North Queensland again, with a slight chance of a tropical low off the coast developing into a cyclone on Sunday or Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Matt Marshall said the storms would begin to form across the southeast this afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible about southeast Queensland on Saturday afternoon and evening with a potential to bring large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall," he said.

Storm clouds over Brisbane from Kangaroo Point. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Brisbane is expected to see up to 15mm of rain and reach a sweltering 35C on Saturday.

On the Gold and Sunshine Coast only up to 6mm of rainfall is expected, with temperatures also in the low 30s.

The heat will continue into western Queensland across the weekend with Mount Isa set to heat up to 41C today.

"Heatwave conditions will develop broadly across the state this weekend," Mr Marshall said.

"Severe heatwave conditions will affect north western parts of the state including Mt Isa while low intensity conditions will affect inland parts of the southeast, Wide Bay and Burnett, and the Central Interior."

Winton will be as hot as 42C today, while temperatures in Longreach could reach 40C.

In the state's north there is a chance for more heavy rainfall as a tropical low threatens to develop offshore.

Forecast temperatures this weekend

Brisbane

Saturday - 35C

Sunday - 29C

Gold Coast

Saturday - 31C

Sunday - 28C

Sunshine Coast

Saturday - 33C

Sunday - 27C

Julia Creek

Saturday - 43C

Sunday - 42C

Mt Isa

Saturday - 41C

Sunday - 40C

Winton

Saturday - 42C

Sunday - 41C

Longreach

Saturday - 40C

Sunday - 40C

Originally published as Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone