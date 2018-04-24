Wet weather paves the way for Latino Lover

LATINO Lover loves it wet.

THE Ballina-trained gelding is a swimmer and he showcased his heavy track preference by freestyling his way to a third victory in four starts at the Lismore Turf Club TAB meeting today.

Ethan Ensby prepares the four-year-old son of Street Cry at Ballina and celebrated a third career win with him when he waltzed to an easy win from Winkler and Cushty Princess.

After winning at Ballina three starts back Ensby took him to the Gold Coast last Saturday. However that was on a good track and he trailed the field home.

Today he was back on a Heavy 9 and revelled in the going.

He had told young jockey Clayton Gallagher to put the pressure on his opposition when he could and Gallagher did that taking over from Winkler around the back to race to a clear lead.

"They were walking (around the back),” Gallagher said.

"He only went around three days ago (at Gold Coast) but he was back on the wet where he loves it and went very well.”

Ensby might now "tip him out” but he might also back him up as well.

"He might go around at Grafton on Monday over 2300m,” Ensby said.

Earlier, little Brooke Ainsworth squeezed little Just Tina through a small opening to claim the Woodlawn Cup May 5 Maiden Handicap (1300m).

The female jockey had to "sit and wait” before finding the opening and sprinting through for a narrow win over race favourite Our Red Jet.

Matt Dunn trains Our Red Jet at Murwillumbah and looked like he might claim the first two races on the seven-race program after Dream Wilder had won the opening event.

However Our Red Jet had to settle for second as Ainsworth celebrated for Beaudesert trainer Laurie Richardson.

"She would have been a good thing beat,” Ainsworth said.

"She hasn't had much luck, only got out the last little bit at Toowoomba the other day.”

Matthew Hellyer said Dream Wilder had been unable to settle in previous starts and relaxed much better to win the opening race.

Coffs Harbour trainer Jim Jarvis celebrated an easy win with two-year-old gelding Impulsive Maneuver in the third race at Lismore today.

Matt McGuren raced the juvenile to a six length victory in the $20,000 Winning Post Function Centre 2YO Handicap (1100m).

It was his first win at his third start and repaid some hurt he caused Jarvis late last year when he ran loose on the track.

Jarvis tried to wave him down but only succeeded in scaring the horse so he launched himself into Jarvis' body.

"I spent 10 days in hospital over Christmas," he said of the resultant rib and cracked vertebrae injuries.

"I've had a wrap on him.”