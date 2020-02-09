Wet weather could decide cricket top four

Marist Brothers fast bowler Blake Taylor sends one down the pitch against Tintenbar-East Ballina in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Marist Brothers fast bowler Blake Taylor sends one down the pitch against Tintenbar-East Ballina in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

PERSISTENT rain looks set to play a part in who plays finals this season in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

All games were washed out on Saturday and the scheduled forecast over the next week could see the entire round lost.

Despite the lack of rain before last week, there is an old adage in FNC cricket that you need points on the board and within striking distance of the top four at the Christmas break.

Otherwise the rain that usually comes in February and March could stall any push for the semi-finals.

Three teams who sit outside the top four with genuine semi-finals aspirations could be at the mercy of the weather in the coming weeks.

They are the Casino RSM Cavaliers, Lennox Head and Marist Brothers.

Brothers are scheduled to play Casino this round before and will stay in seventh spot if it is washed out with teams splitting the competition points.

It means they would have to beat competition leaders Pottsville before a game against bottom placed Murwillumbah which they should win.

A win at home would be vital for Casino this round before they play away games against Lennox Head and Pottsville.

Lennox Head needs to keep winning from fifth while Lismore Workers are sitting equal second on 29 competition points with defending premiers Cudgen.

The bye has come at a good time for Pottsville who were unbeaten before playing Cudgen in the last round.

Alstonville is fourth but does have a game against Cudgen before a bye in the final round.

LADDER

Pottsville 33

Cudgen 29

Lismore Workers 29

Alstonville 27

Lennox Head 25

Casino RSM Cavaliers 23

Marist Brothers 23

Tintenbar-East Ballina 11

Murwillumbah 4