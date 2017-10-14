Wet weather causing concern on roads

Police urge motorist to stay away from flooded roads today following heavy showers.

Police urge motorist to stay away from flooded roads today following heavy showers. JAY CRONAN / NORTHERN STAR

POLICE are urging motorists to be extra vigilant on the road this weekend following a single car accident near Nimbin.

Senior Constable David Henderson said due to the wet conditions, roads have become extremely slippery and dangerous.

"A car has come around a corner one down an embankment and rolled once or twice,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"The driver is shaken up but he is okay.”

Bureau of Meteorology is predicting conditions are only going to get worse with a coastal trough expected to deepen today and into tomorrow.

Forecaster Katrina Kovacevic said they are expecting to see periods of heavy rain and storms.

"We've got a deep of moisture which is making its way from the maritime area onto the coast and impacting the Northern Rivers,” Ms Kovacevic said.

"We are expecting the rain to be more intense this afternoon and into tomorrow and then we will see showers continue into Monday and Tuesday.”

Snr Const Henderson is asking those on the road to "please be careful”.

"Just be careful of the rain and if it is flooded forget it please,” he said.