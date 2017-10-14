25°
News

Wet weather causing concern on roads

Police urge motorist to stay away from flooded roads today following heavy showers.
Police urge motorist to stay away from flooded roads today following heavy showers. JAY CRONAN / NORTHERN STAR
Samantha Poate
by

POLICE are urging motorists to be extra vigilant on the road this weekend following a single car accident near Nimbin.

Senior Constable David Henderson said due to the wet conditions, roads have become extremely slippery and dangerous.

"A car has come around a corner one down an embankment and rolled once or twice,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"The driver is shaken up but he is okay.”

Bureau of Meteorology is predicting conditions are only going to get worse with a coastal trough expected to deepen today and into tomorrow.

Forecaster Katrina Kovacevic said they are expecting to see periods of heavy rain and storms.

"We've got a deep of moisture which is making its way from the maritime area onto the coast and impacting the Northern Rivers,” Ms Kovacevic said.

"We are expecting the rain to be more intense this afternoon and into tomorrow and then we will see showers continue into Monday and Tuesday.”

Snr Const Henderson is asking those on the road to "please be careful”.

"Just be careful of the rain and if it is flooded forget it please,” he said.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather richmond lac wet weather

Lismore Northern Star
A proposal to meet rural council needs

A proposal to meet rural council needs

NORTHERN Rivers Mayor said rural and regional councils should not be competing for funding and policies because their needs are extremely different.

Festival with the biggest little footprint

Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright with general manager Nin Haggith, artist liaison Kate Atkinson and festival assistants Reuben Zeh, and Maisy Taylor getting ready for the ninth festival for 2016.

Mullum Music Festival to be more sustainable than ever before.

This weekend's markets list

A small wooden crate with vegetables from the farmers markets.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from

Mystery surrounds continued closure of Black Sombrero

EMPTY HEART: Once the vanguard of great food, drink and good times, Black Sombrero in Lismore which is presently closed due to the flood.

The doors are still closed, and it doesn't look promising

Local Partners