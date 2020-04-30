Menu
Ballina boat harbour under some dark clouds. Photo: Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star
Wet end to dry month: Is there more to come?

Rebecca Fist
30th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
THE weather Gods have been working to make government advice easy to follow on the Northern Rivers, with a couple of days of rainfall keeping many of us indoors.

The rain has eased, but it’s not over yet, with about 5mm forecast for Thursday across the region.

Lismore residents saw 7mm on Tuesday and 22mm on Wednesday, bringing the monthly total to 50mm, significantly lower than the April monthly average.

Ballina residents have seen 21mm and 22mm on Tuesday and Wednesday, recording a monthly total of 96mm in April.

Byron Bay has seen less than 10mm in recent days, and a monthly total of 39mm, while Casino has been worse off with just 7mm recently and 24mm in April.

While Ballina has been blessed with the most rain, the monthly total has fallen short of the monthly average by more than 70mm.

The rain is set to clear on Friday, and a sunny weekend has been forecast for the region.

