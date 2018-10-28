Menu
Michael Maguire has been confirmed as Wests Tigers’ new coach.
Rugby League

Tigers snag Maguire as final piece of coaching puzzle

by AAP
28th Oct 2018 10:29 AM

WESTS Tigers have confirmed the arrival of Michael Maguire as the NRL club's new head coach after releasing Ivan Cleary to join Penrith.

Premiership-winner Maguire joins the Tigers on a three-year deal on his first club job since being sacked by South Sydney at the end of 2017 and taking up a deal to coach New Zealand.

"I plan on building on the strong foundation that has been put in place and work closely with the players' leadership group to build a stronger organisation on and off the field," Maguire said.

 

MORE TO FOLLOW

