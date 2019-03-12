Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Wests Tigers announce new chairman

by David Campbell
12th Mar 2019 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW premier Barry O'Farrell has been appointed chairman of the Wests Tigers board.

O'Farrell will replace outgoing chairwoman Marina Go, who quit her post earlier this year after five years in charge.

Go is believed to have tendered her resignation following the NRL's salary cap punishment of the Tigers in relation to the club's ambassador deal with Robbie Farah.

"Congratulations to Barry O'Farrell," Go said on Twitter.

Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP
Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP

"I trust that he will be a great chair of the Wests Tigers board. Looking forward to enjoying the game as a fan from next Monday when Barry officially takes over."

O'Farrell will be officially unveiled as the new club chairman on Tuesday afternoon.

O'Farrell is a longstanding Tigers member and served as NSW Premier from 2011 to 2014. He resigned from politics after unintentionally misleading an Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation.

He is currently the CEO of Racing Australia and chairman of the board for the New South Wales Rugby League's Foundation and Diabetes Australia.

More Stories

barry ofarrell nrl rugby league wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Ballina's plan to attract big-spending, respectful tourists

    premium_icon Ballina's plan to attract big-spending, respectful tourists

    Council News FOR the first time, Ballina has had one million visitors in one year, delivering a huge boost to the economy and local businesses. But this is just the start.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Anglican diocese: 'As far as we are concerned we are in'

    premium_icon Anglican diocese: 'As far as we are concerned we are in'

    News Religious organisation claims they joined National Redress Scheme

    'VOTE MUSIC': Splendour's political plea to save live music

    premium_icon 'VOTE MUSIC': Splendour's political plea to save live music

    Music Festival has called for fans to "turn down the current government"

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Cash splash blur: We're getting a $95m waterslide, right?

    premium_icon Cash splash blur: We're getting a $95m waterslide, right?

    Opinion Election promises are flowing thick and fast