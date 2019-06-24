Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac
Westpac
Business

Westpac vows remuneration changes

24th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

Westpac will make changes to its next remuneration proposal after shareholders voted against it at the previous annual general meeting, chairman Lindsay Maxsted says.

"The board is disappointed we did not meet your expectations on executive remuneration and we are determined to do so in 2019," the chairman of Australia's second largest bank told shareholders in a letter released to the ASX on Monday.

Mr Maxsted said the board would listen to shareholder feedback and set out the outcomes in its 2019 annual report in early November.

More Stories

pay dispute westpac

Top Stories

    Community mourns 'great bloke' killed in hit and run

    premium_icon Community mourns 'great bloke' killed in hit and run

    News "HE WAS one of those great blokes, can't say anything bad about him... ask anyone and they'd say the same thing."

    Stormy, cold and wet: 90mm of rain to drench Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Stormy, cold and wet: 90mm of rain to drench Northern Rivers

    Weather It's been very chilly, and now it will be very rainy

    'No justification for cash grab' rate rises: Councillor

    premium_icon 'No justification for cash grab' rate rises: Councillor

    Council News Staff claim not increasing rates would cost council $3m of projects

    Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

    Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

    Crime Police suspended the land search for Theo Hayez on Friday