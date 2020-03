An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle just before 2.15pm at Harwood this afternoon.

"An initial report said there was car and motorbike crash," he said.

"We have multiple crews on scene attending a 55-year-old male motorcyclist."

He said the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter had been called is also on scene.

More information as it comes to hand.