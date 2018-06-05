Woman airlifted to hospital following rollover

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on standby after reports that a young swimming was missing in the surf at Fingal Head.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter airlifted a woman to Gold Coast University Hospital after a crash northwest of Nimbin earlier this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were contacted just before 10am and tasked two paramedic units and the helicopter to the scene.

Initial witness reports were that car had flipped and someone had "shattered their leg".

The accident occurred on Kyogle Rd near the intersection with Old Tweed Road, 2km east of the general store known as the Wadeville "Woolies".

Upon arriving at the scene paramedics located a 26-year-old patient involved in a high speed rollover with a serious leg fracture.

NSW Ambulance initially reported the patient was a man, but the Westpac helicopter has since clarified that the injured person was female.

It's understood the woman was treated at the scene and was transported by air to the Gold Coast for surgery.

She was in a stable condition.