Westpac chopper says 'many risks' involved in running market

THE long-term future of the popular Lennox Community Market is uncertain, after the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service advised it would no longer manage the event.

In a letter to Ballina Shire Council, the helicopter service said the organisation had recently reviewed its operational risk management policy.

"As a result, this review has seen us reach the conclusion that we can no longer look to manage the Lennox Community Market based on our year round exposure to the many risks associated when operating a monthly large scale outdoor community event such as the market,” regional marketing manager Zeke Huish wrote.

"We have a long and proud association with the market and have made every effort to make the markets a success.”

The organisation's last market will be on November 10.

Council staff, in a report for the meeting, said the Westpac service had raised concerns about the current market site at Williams Reserve.

"In particular concerns associated with the strong southerly winds experienced at the site, causing market stall tents and temporary structures to be blown about thereby presenting risks to public safety and infrastructure were identified,” the report states.

Mike Stack, who manages the market on behalf of the Westpac helicopter service, advised the council he was willing to continue to run the market at Williams Reserve over the summer period.

He will be given a short term licence for six months.

While the council acknowledged it was not an ideal situation, the decision aims to give "greater certainty for stallholders who rely on the markets for income and would enable the markets to continue over the holiday period for the enjoyment of the community”.

Eventually, the council hopes to move the market back to Lake Ainsworth, following the completion of the improvement works at the precinct.

It would be done in a staged way to minimise any problems at the site, starting with a trial period with fewer stallholders.