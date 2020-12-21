Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
News

Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike crash

Adam Daunt
20th Dec 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Westpac Rescue Chopper has been called to two separate incidents over the weekend in the nearby area.

On Saturday, the chopper was called to a property at Eltham near Alstonville to help a 15 year old boy.

The boy suffered injuries as a result of a quad bike accident before NSW Ambulance stabilised him for lower limb injuries.

The Westpac Chopper flown the boy to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday December 20, the Westpac Chopper was called out to perform an immediate medical hospital transfer.

The chopper flown a 62 year old man from Maclean Hospital to John Flynn Hospital on the Gold Coast.

The man is suffering from a cardiac condition that required immediate specialist attention.

northern rivers community news northern rivers health news northern rivers news westpac chopper westpac helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meth dealer mum sentenced for supplying 'dreadful' drugs

        Premium Content Meth dealer mum sentenced for supplying 'dreadful' drugs

        News The Lismore woman was described in court as a "foot soldier" for her part in the operation.

        When land will be released in next stage of subdivision

        Premium Content When land will be released in next stage of subdivision 

        Property NEW residential lots are being made available in the next stage of an established...

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your Northern Star digital subscription

        10 of the best: Local Lismore students excel in HSC

        Premium Content 10 of the best: Local Lismore students excel in HSC

        News Some of the great results from our Lismore students.