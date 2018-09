The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landed on an oval at Mallanganee this morning to transport a 69-year-old man with a serious heart condition.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landed on an oval at Mallanganee this morning to transport a 69-year-old man with a serious heart condition. Contributed

A MAN has been airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest this morning.

The Westpac Lifesave Rescue Helipcopter was tasked to Mallanganee, west of Casino, at 6.30am to meet an ambulance transporting a 69-year-old man with a serious heart condition.

The helicopter's medical team assisted paramedics to stabilise the man.

He was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital, in a stable condition.