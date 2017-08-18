25°
Westerly winds blow no good for Ballina fire

Alison Paterson
| 18th Aug 2017 12:28 PM
FIRE READY: Fire-fighters from NSW Fire & Rescue were again at the Ballina incident near Anderson Rd, after westerly winds pushed the fire into some unburned areas within the fire perimeter which still remains secure.
FIRE READY: Fire-fighters from NSW Fire & Rescue were again at the Ballina incident near Anderson Rd, after westerly winds pushed the fire into some unburned areas within the fire perimeter which still remains secure. Supplied

WESTERLY winds have pushed fire into some unburned areas within containment lines of the old golf links at East Ballina.

NSW Fire & Rescue Duty Commander, Inspector Gary White, said the winds fanned the flames and pushed the fire further into some unburned areas within the fire perimeter.

The fire which is smouldering on 43Ha commend burning around 3.30am on Monday and it's cause is unknown.

"We have two crews comprising eight fire-fighters from Ballina Fire & Fire currently in attendance,” he said.

"We are going knock out what we can, then do a perimeter check and keep monitoring the situation.”

Insp White said the fire which commended on Monday morning still remains firmly secure.

"The predicted wind change to the south on Saturday may cause further unburned areas within the fires perimeter to ignite,” he said.

"The cleared asset protection zone at the rear of Bellevue Ave will assist in preventing further fire spread from the northern perimeter.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina inspector gary white northern rivers environment northern rivers fire nsw fire & rescue

