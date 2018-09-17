Menu
Marko Arnautovic led the team meeting after the loss to Wolves.
Marko Arnautovic led the team meeting after the loss to Wolves.
The incredible team meeting inspiring Hammers to victory

by Tom Roddy
17th Sep 2018 10:45 AM

WEST Ham were inspired to victory over Everton after a team meeting full of "home truths", according to captain Mark Noble.

Manuel Pellegrini's team ended their dismal run of four straight defeats with a convincing 3-1 win at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old Noble said it stemmed from a post-match inquest after the defeat to Wolves a fortnight ago, led by himself and Marko Arnautovic.

The midfielder said: "We spoke openly after the Wolves game with each other, we said some home truths.

"Me and Marko were in the thick of that in the changing room and sometimes that's what you need."

It certainly worked for the Hammers as Austrian forward Arnautovic added a third at Goodison after Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half double.

Victory lifts West Ham off the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone.

Noble added: "The table looks a lot better after that one result, one three points. It looks a lot better than it did before.

"We've had two fantastic weeks of hard training but that game was about the result, not the performance.

"When you get a performance like that as well, it gives you a lot of belief."

That is something Pellegrini's team will need next weekend when Maurizio Sarri's league leaders, Chelsea, travel to the London Stadium.

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

 

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's third goal.

