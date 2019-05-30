Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19.
Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19. Queensland Police Service
News

West Gladstone man missing since May 19

30th May 2019 9:58 AM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to find a missing 41-year old man from West Gladstone.

Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for Shane's welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian, is approximately 180cm tall with a thin build with brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Police Link on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1901032776.

gladstone region missing person queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Relentless' sexual harassment costs law firm boss $170K

    premium_icon 'Relentless' sexual harassment costs law firm boss $170K

    Crime JUDGE says defendants repeated attempts to coerce the paralegal into an intimate relationship "a very grave example of sexual harassment".

    EPA to investigate council works at toxic landslip

    premium_icon EPA to investigate council works at toxic landslip

    News Environmental regulator confirms it is investigating

    Behind the scenes at Lismore's newest fitness hub

    premium_icon Behind the scenes at Lismore's newest fitness hub

    Health Get involved in these addictive "sweat-fests”

    Meet the new boss of 46 local Catholic schools

    premium_icon Meet the new boss of 46 local Catholic schools

    News Sally Towns will start her new role in late July