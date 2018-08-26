Tired Lions no match for top-two Eagles

WEST Coast will host Collingwood in a qualifying final after securing second spot on the ladder with a comfortable 26-point win over Brisbane at the Gabba.

The Eagles laid the foundation for the 14.14 (98) to 11.6 (72) victory by kicking six unanswered goals from late in the first quarter until half time.

It was an even team performance from West Coast.

Their midfield was comfortably on top with Luke Shuey, Dom Sheed and former Lion Jack Redden major ball winners and forwards Jack Darling (4), Jamie Cripps (3), Liam Ryan (3), and Daniel Venables (2) among the goals.

Alternatively a tired looking Brisbane were forced to rely on too few.

Dayne Beams continued his stellar season, collecting 32 disposals, winning five clearances and kicking two goals.

Stef Martin and Allen Christensen were other good players for the Lions.

The season had a painful end for Lions captain Dayne Zorko after a front on collision with Beams with under four minutes left on the clock.

Zorko had another frustrating afternoon at the hands of a tagger with Mark Hutchings limiting him to just 16 disposals.

Eagle Thomas Cole can’t quite shake free from the clutches of Brisbane’s Jarrod Berry. Picture: AAP

The game lacked intensity and the boisterous Gabba crowd of recent weeks was largely silent as both teams appeared to be going through the motions.

West Coast reached a game high lead of 44 points late in the third quarter before the Lions mounted a brief challenge.

A goal to Oscar McInerny deep in the quarter and then the opening two of the final term to Zac Bailey and Dayne Beams briefly brought the 16,357 crowd to life.

However the Eagles steadied through Darling and Ryan to put an end to the Lionsâ€™ comeback.

Rhys Mathieson kicked another goal for the Lions at the 11 minute mark of the final term but the game petered out then with neither side adding another major.

West Coast prime mover Luke Shuey gets a good old fashioned coathanger from Lion Josh Walker. Picture: Getty Images

