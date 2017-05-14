West Byron rezoning plan sparks debate

BYRON Shire councillors have locked horns over proposed rezoning changes in Byron Bay to allow for the construction of up to 1100 new homes.

Councillors Cate Coorey and Alan Hunter hold conflicting views over the Department of Planning and Environment's move to amend the Byron Shire Council's Local Environment Plan to provide more flexibility to develop in the West Byron Urban Release Area.

Cr Coorey hit out at the department for not engaging the council to discuss how to balance environmental considerations at the "contentious site”.

She cited environmental impacts to koala habitat and the risk of acid sulphate run-off into the Byron Bay Marine Park as key problems that would arise if that many houses were built.

She is eager to discuss the rezoning further with the planning minister Anthony Roberts, who she said doesn't understand the environmental sensitivities of the area.

"It would have been good to have the opportunity to talk to the minister about this rather than just dumping (the changes) on us,” Cr Coorey said.

On the other hand, Cr Hunter said the rezoning is needed to ease the issue of housing availability and affordability in the Byron Shire.

He said rezoning the area would cater for the housing needs of the community as the population grows.

Environmental and traffic management are "part of a suite of considerations” that council would be able to effectively address, Cr Hunter said.