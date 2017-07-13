West Byron DA considered 'unprofessional'

A HEALTHY number of residents attended Byron Shire Council's extraordinary meeting last Thursday.

Councillors discussed the preparation of a submission to the Joint Regional Planning Panel in regard to the West Byron Development application, but not before hearing from the public.

All speakers were against the development. Tony Flick, a property owner at Ewingsdale, called for a moratorium on any further development in the area, until a new flow path was built to be able to manage all the extra effluent that flows on to his property.

"We get three swimming pools of water on to our farm a day," he said.

"Additional effluent from the West Byron Development will end up on our farm (too)."

Other concerns from the public included traffic, ecological issues and the amount of fill needed to raise the level for development to begin.

Mayor Simon Richardson spoke on the inevitability of a development in the area, however he said the poor quality of the DA forwarded by Villa World should not be accepted by the council.

"If we are going to accept (any type of development) we need it to be best practice," he said.

Cr Richardson said DAs that lacked the detail for environmental sensitivity and social cohesion would be opposed by the council.

"Give us something to be proud of," he said. "This DA gives none of that."

Cr Alan Hunter critiqued the DA as being very unprofessional.

"I will not support (this DA) until (Villa World) pull their finger out and do better than this," he said.

Cr Paul Spooner questioned if the recently approved West Byron Development Control Plan had given Villa World the incentive to withdraw its application. Council director of sustainable environment and economy Shannon Burt confirmed no formal withdrawal was received. Submissions for the West Byron Development closed on July 12.