West Ballina man accused of car chase to face court again

The man is accused of leading police on a dangerous, high-speed pursuit.

A West Ballina man charged with leading police on a dangerous and lengthy pursuit through several Northern Rivers towns will return to court next week.

Kenneth Pitt, 31, was arrested on January 15 and charged with 14 offences.

Police said they were alerted to a white Mitsubishi Mirage being stolen near a Kerr St, Ballina shopping centre about 10.15am on January 15.

Officers found the vehicle and began a pursuit, but this was terminated shortly afterwards due to alleged dangerous driving.

Police said Mr Pitt abandoned the car and tried to carjack another vehicle about 10 minutes later, before stealing a nearby Kia Rio.

It will be alleged Mr Pitt drove in an erratic and dangerous manner for two hours through Ballina, Alstonville, Goonellabah and Lismore.

At times, he is alleged to have crossed to the wrong side of the road and onto a footpath toward pedestrians.

Police said the Kia was involved in multiple minor collisions during the string of pursuits.

Police deployed road spikes and they said the Kia was found crashed and abandoned on Ravenswood Drive, Goonellabah.

The charges Mr Pitt was facing in Lismore local court include driving dangerously and no stopping in a police pursuit, not having a licence while driving, exceeding the speed limit by greater than 45km/h and driving an unregistered vehicle on the road.

Mr Pitt will return to Lismore Local Court on February 8 and will be required to appear by AVL.