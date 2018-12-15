Menu
Graham and Christine Suffolk and Francis and Colin Bienke are disappointed with the council's support of a planning proposal at West Ballina. Liana Turner
Council News

West Ballina land slated for development

Liana Turner
by
14th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
A PLANNING proposal for a parcel of land at West Ballina has been approved.

Ballina Shire Council considered the proposal for land on Burns Point Ferry Rd at its meeting on Thursday.

Colin Bienke fronted the council on behalf of his father, Francis Bienke, in opposition to council staff recommending the proposal be approved.

One of his primary concerns was that the changes would adversely affect flooding issues on adjacent land after a two-metre fill.

He also criticised an "inadequate” time frame for public comment on the latest iteration of the proposal.

Francis Bienke, who has lived there for 30 years, felt it would be detrimental to their amenity and lifestyle.

"The peace and quiet and tranquillity there, it's going to be lost forever,” he said.

"(In council) we're only allowed five minutes to defend what's going to affect us for the rest of our bloody lives.”

Fellow residents Graham and Christine Suffolk said they were concerned about increased flooding risk on surrounding land.

Town planner Steve Connelly spoke in favour of the planning proposal, saying the land had long been earmarked for potential development.

"To my knowledge it's the longest PP you've had on your books, ever,” he said.

Councillors Phil Meehan and Jeff Johnson moved to discontinue the planning proposal and associated draft DCP amendments.

Cr Meehan said the fact the area was "seen to be worthy of urban investigation ... many decades ago” did not mean the development had to proceed there.

"It's a very different time now,” he said.

"We've learnt so much about flooding and our flood plain.”

Cr Keith Williams said if planning proposal was passed, 40ha of wetland habitat on the site would be better managed and protected and "not just treated as a leftover bit of rural landscape zone”.

